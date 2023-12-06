What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
'Tis the season when Mariah Carey, Boney M and Michael Bublé serenade homes and car drives with nostalgic Christmas tunes.
For the longest time, Mariah Carey has held the 'Queen of Christmas' title since her iconic and smash hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' topped global charts for decades.
Until now...
New streaming data from Spotify revealed that Wham!’s 1986 hit 'Last Christmas' is the highest-earning and most streamed Christmas song that has been released in the past 50 years - beating Mariah Carey's 1994 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.'
'Last Christmas' received nearly two billion streams on Spotify alone whereas 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' fell behind with 1.4 billion streams.
'Last Christmas' has earned an estimated $15 million from Spotify alone.
The research, conducted by CSGO gambling site CSGOLuck, analysed Christmas songs released within the past 50 years to determine the most streamed songs on Spotify and each song's estimated earnings.
The research also looked at the ‘playlist reach’ for each song, which examined how many user-created Spotify playlists included the song.
Social media once again has revealed its power, as you would expect more classic Christmas songs to rank within the top 10. Most of the songs in the ranking have been, to some extent, trending on TikTok or Instagram, resulting in a surge of streams. Despite that, seeing an even blend of modern-day and classic songs on everyone's holiday playlist is great this year.CSGOLuck - Spokesperson
And the top 10 Christmas songs are...
This article first appeared on KFM : What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
Source : https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1322920395754917889
More from Entertainment
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways
“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”Read More
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together
The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend.Read More
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December
Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.Read More
Break free for one night only with Queen: 'It’s a Kinda Magic' tribute show!
It's not internationally renowned for nothing.Read More
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.Read More
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early
GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.Read More
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music
Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage.Read More
[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'
Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'.Read More
Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) presents: A Back to the Future extravaganza
Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours
Sparkle Braids is an instant hit!Read More