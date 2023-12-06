What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list





'Tis the season when Mariah Carey, Boney M and Michael Bublé serenade homes and car drives with nostalgic Christmas tunes.

For the longest time, Mariah Carey has held the 'Queen of Christmas' title since her iconic and smash hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' topped global charts for decades.

Until now...

New streaming data from Spotify revealed that Wham!’s 1986 hit 'Last Christmas' is the highest-earning and most streamed Christmas song that has been released in the past 50 years - beating Mariah Carey's 1994 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.'

'Last Christmas' received nearly two billion streams on Spotify alone whereas 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' fell behind with 1.4 billion streams.

'Last Christmas' has earned an estimated $15 million from Spotify alone.

The research, conducted by CSGO gambling site CSGOLuck, analysed Christmas songs released within the past 50 years to determine the most streamed songs on Spotify and each song's estimated earnings.

The research also looked at the ‘playlist reach’ for each song, which examined how many user-created Spotify playlists included the song.

Social media once again has revealed its power, as you would expect more classic Christmas songs to rank within the top 10. Most of the songs in the ranking have been, to some extent, trending on TikTok or Instagram, resulting in a surge of streams. Despite that, seeing an even blend of modern-day and classic songs on everyone's holiday playlist is great this year. CSGOLuck - Spokesperson

And the top 10 Christmas songs are...

