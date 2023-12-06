[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news from around the web.
Listen below (skip to 6:11).
For the first time, scientists have photographed the critically endangered Vangunu giant rat.
The elusive rat is on the brink of extinction and lives on just one island in the South Pacific. Researchers hope that the photos will encourage local government leaders to protect the last bits of intact forest on Vangunu.
While Indigenous people in the Zaira community on Vangunu have known about the giant rats, they claim to have never been able to capture one, until now.
Researchers set up camera traps in tree species preferred by the rodents and lured them with sesame oil.
In total, the team was able to capture 95 images of three female and one male Vangunu giant rats.
"The images are extremely positive news for this poorly known species," says study lead author Tyrone Lavery.
“This comes at a critical juncture for the future of Vangunu’s last forests — which the community of Zaira have been fighting to protect from logging for 16 years," he added.
Researchers Capture First Photos of the Endangered Vangunu Giant Rat https://t.co/E89qO8haw7 pic.twitter.com/hqKxVO69fe' David Papp (@DavidPapp) November 28, 2023
RELATED: (WATCH) Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
I don't think rats have the best rep... but, hey, they're animals too!Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from World
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team
Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.Read More
How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity
The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more.Read More
COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Read More
From Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift: Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023
'Huge risk' of Christmas attacks on European Union
According to a senior EU official, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the EU over the festive season.Read More
‘Extraordinary’ November heat marks sixth record-breaking month in a row
November smashed the previous November heat record, pushing 2023's global average temperature to 1.46 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said.Read More
[CLIMATE CRISIS] Beaches are changing - green thinking is needed to save them
The world’s beaches are changing because of climate change, and green thinking is needed to save them.Read More
Emissions inequality is getting worse. How to end the reign of ULTRA-POLLUTERS
The richest 1% are responsible for a huge portion of carbon emissions.Read More
COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield
The UN Climate Change Summit (COP28) is currently underway in Dubai, UAE, in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions.Read More