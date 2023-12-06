Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
Listen below (skip to 2:30).
Just seven months after the Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship in the central Asian authoritarian country of Turkmenistan.
Arkadag, however, is no ordinary club.
Founded by former president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the team has signed all of the nation’s top players.
Arkadag FC won 20 out of 20 league matches, scored 70 goals, and conceded just 14.
Fans of rival teams allege match-rigging, the BBC News reports.
Berdymukhamedov handed the presidency to his son last year.
This article first appeared on 702
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/lBhhnhndpE0
