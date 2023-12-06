Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026 Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026. 6 December 2023 10:55 AM
City fails to implement Wynberg MyCiti bus route, here's why A MyCiti Bus route through Wynberg and surrounds has been in the pipeline for years. 6 December 2023 10:26 AM
Government owes service providers R11.1 billion – Public Service Commission The R11.1 billion has to be settled within 30 days. 6 December 2023 10:16 AM
View all Local
Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NC... 6 December 2023 1:07 PM
EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended th... 6 December 2023 11:01 AM
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan. 6 December 2023 8:42 AM
View all Politics
South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026 Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026. 6 December 2023 10:55 AM
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer' Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school with... 5 December 2023 9:16 PM
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran? Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers e... 5 December 2023 8:43 PM
View all Business
Rats are more human than you think – and they certainly like being around us Rats have a somewhat unfortunate tendency to enjoy living where people live. 6 December 2023 1:09 PM
Golden mole that swims through sand rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years De Winton’s golden mole was found in November 2023 through environmental DNA tracking after not being sighted since 1937. 6 December 2023 12:37 PM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won. 6 December 2023 5:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 12:34 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend. 6 December 2023 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship. 6 December 2023 12:43 PM
How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more. 6 December 2023 12:34 PM
[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever Known by the Indigenous people of the Zaira community on Vangunu; these giant rats have never been photographed. 6 December 2023 12:17 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes

6 December 2023 1:07 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
National Assembly
Hate speech
Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill
National Council of Provinces NCOP

On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), including a reduction in the prison term for such crimes from eight to five years.

CAPE TOWN - Five years since first being introduced, Parliament has approved a bill that will criminalise hate speech and hate crimes.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), including a reduction in the prison term for such crimes from eight to five years.

But not all parties were in favour of the bill, believing that it would stifle the freedom of speech and expression.

Given previous judgments in hate speech matters, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Werner Horn doesn’t believe the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill will pass the constitutional muster.

"It does not contain a definition of hate as well as the non-sensical and self-defeating nature of the clauses that pretends to protect the rights of academics, journalists, artists and religious groups."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the bill was necessary to deal with racist incidents.

But the NFP's Shaik Emam cautioned about its selective application.

"Why is it hate speech if a white person says something about a black person, but not when a black person insults a white person?"

Despite the DA, Freedom Front Plus and ACDP objecting to the bill, it will now be sent to the president to sign into law.


This article first appeared on EWN : Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes




6 December 2023 1:07 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
National Assembly
Hate speech
Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill
National Council of Provinces NCOP

More from Politics

FILE: A screengrab of protection officers responding to the EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @ewnreporter

EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs

6 December 2023 11:01 AM

The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended the suspension of leaders Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and three other party MPs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets

6 December 2023 8:42 AM

The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: National Prosecuting Authority offices in Pretoria. Picture: Eyewitness News

National Assembly passes bill that will make ID permanent body within NPA

6 December 2023 6:33 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill is intended to give the Investigating Directorate security of tenure and allow it to appoint permanent investigators to probe and prosecute complex, corruption matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: GCIS.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert

5 December 2023 4:51 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)

5 December 2023 11:47 AM

According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register

5 December 2023 10:14 AM

A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Chief Albert Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 February 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/Eyewitness News

Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt

5 December 2023 8:48 AM

The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luthuli House, ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News.

ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract

5 December 2023 6:42 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has referred criminal charges against some of it’s members regarding its R102 million election banners contract with Ezulweni Investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA

1 December 2023 9:44 AM

If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Joburg council. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council

1 December 2023 7:28 AM

The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including some of its coalition partners - voted against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City fails to implement Wynberg MyCiti bus route, here's why

Local

[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever

World

EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ex-PM Johnson apologises to UK COVID victims' families

6 December 2023 2:55 PM

Minister Mchunu advises Northern Cape residents to boil water before drinking

6 December 2023 1:26 PM

EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs

6 December 2023 1:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA