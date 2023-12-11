Community Harmony: Your Guide to Ideal Living Spaces





THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY COMMUNITY SCHEME LIVING

It doesn’t matter if you’re a potential tenant, first-time home owner, investor owner, new family, empty nester or retired, if you’re looking for a community of like-minded individuals, with a mutual interest in protecting your investment with priorities of security, aesthetics, financial stability and maintaining value, then community scheme living is for you.

The Community Schemes Ombud Service Act 9 of 2011 defines a community scheme as any scheme or arrangement in terms of which there is shared use of and responsibility for parts of land and buildings.

These schemes come in many shapes and forms, and no two schemes are alike. Here are a few examples of what falls under the umbrella name of “community schemes”:

A section, more commonly known as a flat or apartment, in a sectional title scheme. A house in a gated community (Homeowners Association). in a sectional title scheme, a section within an HOA. A right to use a unit in a share block company. A life right to a unit in a scheme for a retired person.

As you can see there are a few options to choose from when picking a scheme, here are a few tips to make sure that the community scheme you are interested in is right for you.

If you’re a tenant, make sure that the scheme and property are suitable for your needs and lifestyle. Does it allow pets to be kept, does it have sufficient parking, does it permit the duration of the rental period that you require and does it allow you as a tenant to be involved in the management, if that is of interest to you?

If you’re a potential purchaser, make sure that you obtain a copy of the rules, plans, and minutes of the last annual general meeting approved budget and audited financial statements, and make sure that you understand completely what it is that you are buying and buying into.

Once you’ve bought and/or moved in, you can become involved in the management of the scheme, either as a trustee or director or on a subcommittee if you don’t wish to be directly and completely involved. We encourage attendance at annual and special general meetings, and committee meetings, if permitted. If you can’t attend a meeting, be sure to read the minutes and engage with the management team if you have any questions, concerns or suggestions. Be actively involved, but make sure that those who serve the scheme are capable of doing so.

Uphold the values of the community you are part of and protect the interests of all, as this will ensure the protection of your investment or contractual obligation.

Enjoy communal living, learn from each experience - good or bad, and when in doubt, email TVDM Consultants via info@tvdmconsultants.com or join Our Neighbourhood, where you can engage and network with others involved in community schemes.

Authors: Zerlinda van der Merwe and Nicole Tavares, Co-founders and Directors of TVDM Consultants