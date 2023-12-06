How YOU can help save The Big Issue after cyber scam devastation





Clarence Ford speaks to Derek Carelse, Managing Director of The Big Issue.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The Big Issue may have to close early next year if they are not able to make up the money they lost.

In June, they received an email that claimed to be from their printers saying they were changing their bank accounts.

The scammer sent an FNB account verification letter, which was fake, and hundreds and thousands of rands were paid into the fraudulent account.

The error was only picked up on 6 October, at which point the damage had already been done.

This was a standard phishing scam in which emails were compromised, and it is believed that it was a targeted attack.

Carelse says that if they do not recoup their losses, the publication will not survive.

They have been on a fundraising mission and have raised roughly half the funds they need.

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

There are wonderful people out there in the Mother City. Derek Carelse, Managing Director - The Big Issue

The general public has given money… and we continue to ask people to reach our target. Derek Carelse, Managing Director - The Big Issue

Anyone who does choose to donate will be issued a section 18A tax exemption certificate.