Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection





Worlds are colliding for fashion lovers, football fans and the LGBTQ+ community with Rich Mnisi’s new collection.

Mnisi announced the collection on his social media.

It features the full kit, including shorts, a t-shirt, and a tracksuit top.

The top has a subtle pride design with the Manchester United logo, and the shirt features the phrase ‘Love Unites.’

We are proud to introduce our @adidasfootball x RICH MNISI pride football kit in partnership with @ManUtd #loveunites #richmnisi pic.twitter.com/g0V4O88sqI ' Rich Mnisi (@therichmnisi) December 5, 2023

Fans reacted with excitement, as this is a major milestone for the South African brand to be partnering with one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

Mnisi previously created pride collections for Orlando Pirates and Arsenal, featuring the same design.

