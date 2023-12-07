Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied





Motho Khoaripe gets the lowdown from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

Credit life insurance is not cheap, but it does serve as a safety net if you or you and a partner are paying off a big loan like a mortgage.

It's designed to cover the cost of your debt if you aren't able to pay it back when something unexpected happens, for instance if you lose your job or become critically ill.

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan with her mother about ten years ago, and the stressful saga that followed when her mother passed away in October.

© digitalskill/123rf.com

It's a story that focuses on the age cut-off which these policies usually include, complicated by some administrative bungles.

And if Angeline hadn't reached out to consumer journo Knowler, she most likely would have been stuck with paying off a mortgage of over R340 000 on her own.

RELATED: Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple

Angeline's claim was initially rejected because FNB Insure said the policy had lapsed because the last premium they'd received was in February.

It turns out this was not true.

Then she was told the policy had fallen way in March when her mother turned 65, in keeping with the terms and conditions.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: 'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

RELATED: Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt

Why wasn’t Angeline told about the policy cancellation in March, and why had the the credit life premium portion not been deducted from her single debit order amount at that point?

After engaging with FNB Insure on X, the customer care team told Angeline the outcome had not changed - there would be no payout.

After Knowler took up her case, a happy Angeline let Knowler know last week that the full amount had been paid to FNB Home Loans and that the mortgage was now settled.

This time they didn't mention the age cut-off. They said my premiums which had not been received from home loans were now received, hence the claim approval. Angelina

Sometimes, it seems, communication doesn’t happen as it should, says Knowler.

The bottom line is, if you have credit life cover, check the age cut-off.

And if you're not happy with it, shop around for an insurer that provides cover up to a higher age, for instance 75.

More peace of mind will cost you more, of course.

And finally, that old refrain from Knowler: Always CHECK THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS in any policy document so that you can make an informed choice.

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article