NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dr Caroline Corbett, spokesperson for the South African Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC).

The controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

There has been widespread opposition to the bill in its current form since it first entered the parliamentary process in 2019.

In the NCOP on Wednesday, eight of the provinces voted in favour of the draft legislation, with the Western Cape the only one against.

During the final debate, the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, Inkatha Freedom Party and the Freedom Front Plus all rejected it.

They said the NHI is an unworkable model and there is simply no money to implement it, reports Eyewitness News.

The South African Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC) has added its voice to those opposing the implementation of the NHI as it stands.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talks to SAHPC spokesperson Dr Caroline Corbett.

She says the organisation has been asking for engagement with the healthcare forums involved in providing opinion and guidance on the bill, but none has been forthcoming.

We have yet to engage with the Presidency, with the Minister, with the office of the Department of Health, in order to try and put forward solutions and alternatives to what is currently being proposed in this bill... It is not implementable, its not affordable and there are multiple problems with it. Dr Caroline Corbett, Spokesperson - South African Health Professionals Collaboration

We have the most skin in the game - we are patients, we are providers, and we are taxpayers in this process... and as healthcare workers we have an enormous vested interest in ensuring that the health sector's sustainable and that we can provide quality care and quality access to all the citizens of South Africa. Dr Caroline Corbett, Spokesperson - South African Health Professionals Collaboration

The National Health Bill as it stands, is not the solution she emphasizes.

Dr Corbett says their biggest concern is that it doesn't address health reform.

It certainly doesn't address the means to actually enable health reform at a public sector level. There are constitutional infringements that are extremely concerning... and the process of railroading this bill through the National Council of Provinces I think is an embarrassment, and the fact that all of the submissions that were sent in have not even been considered. Dr Caroline Corbett, Spokesperson - South African Health Professionals Collaboration

What we'd like to see happen is actual engagement with the stakeholders that have the greatest vested interest in making this bill work... and, being the ones who are going to facilitate its rollout. Dr Caroline Corbett, Spokesperson - South African Health Professionals Collaboration

