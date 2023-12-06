Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Johan Theron, Group Executive for Corporate Relations at Impala Platinum.

Friends and family of the 13 miners who died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg gathered on 6 December 2023 at a joint memorial service held in honour of their loved ones. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday to pay tribute to the 13 mine workers who lost their lives in a lift shaft accident at the Impala Platinum (Implats) mine in North West.

A memorial service was held at the Simunye hostel stadium in Rustenburg.

The mine workers died on 27 November after a lift carrying them to the surface, plunged to the bottom of the shaft apparently due to a mechanical fault.

At the service, their families were assured that their needs would be taken care of.

Here are some of the names and portrait images of the 13 mineworkers. Their families are visibly emotional as the memorial service starts. pic.twitter.com/lzfwNblDj9 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2023

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Johan Theron, Group Executive for Corporate Relations at Impala Platinum.

Theron described the memorial service as 'a very important mourning moment for us in our darkest hour'.

I think the commitments made today is a reaffirming of the way we do business... so in cases like this where workers are lost, we stand by families extended over time. We keep on visiting them four times a year... we make sure that the breadwinner is secured... that the children are looked after through school, university or some tertiary education, and find their way into the job market. Johan Theron, Group Executive: Corporate Relations - Impala Platinum

Theron also highlighted the key focus areas for the upcoming AGM, with safety at the top of the agenda as always, he says.

Safety's always top of the agenda, and that's what makes this such a sombre mood. These shaft systems are used all over the world, they're notoriously safe... We've gone and checked every single one of our systems in the mine... The investigation has commenced - as you can imagine it will take a couple of months to complete, it's multi-faceted. Johan Theron, Group Executive: Corporate Relations - Impala Platinum

There are various external experts, government, unions... all of them simultaneously involved in this investigation, and we will leave no stone unturned to understand completely the sequence of events and the core cause that resulted in this tragic event. Johan Theron, Group Executive: Corporate Relations - Impala Platinum

