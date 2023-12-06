Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 06:53)

A Tokyo taxi driver, Atsushi Ozawa, was arrested on suspicion of deliberately driving into a flock of pigeons.

He just thinks they are a nuisance and was having none of it. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

One of the birds died, reportedly as a result of traumatic shock.

RELATED: [PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties

The deliberate killing of the pigeon violated Japanese laws, as they are not game animals and can only be hunted if it can be proved that they are a nuisance, according to The Guardian.

The suspect reportedly said in his defence that “roads are for people” and it is up to the pigeons to avoid the cars.

@ pakosta/123rf.com