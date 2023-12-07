Clever festive anti-drunk driving campaign offers motorists 'free stay'





A romantic getaway in Sun City? A two-night staycation at a little lock-up-and-go in Cape Town's inner city? A scenic weekend seaside stay with arresting views of the north coast? Drunk South African drivers could get these attractive 2023 festive season accommodation offers... for free!

Sounds alluring, doesn't it? But this is the latest attempt by the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org) to highlight the consequences of drinking and driving this summer.

The organisation aims to promote responsible drinking and the reduction in the harms caused by alcohol.

It's just released its latest campaign (‘Drunk Drivers Stay For Free’) which, at first blush, appears to be a travel advert.

We're trying to educate the users of our roads about the dangers of drinking and driving, the possible consequences and what they can look forward to if they don't follow the rules of the road. Mokebe Thulo

We wanted to do something different, something tongue-in-cheek, something that would attract drivers... We wanted to show them something that would shake them out of their comfort zone. Mokebe Thulo

The campaign is a partnership between the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the online accommodation booking platform Daddy’s Deals.

