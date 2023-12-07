'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'





John Maytham speaks with Caroline James of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Tender corruption is harming our fragile economy, but the Public Procurement Bill does nothing to address this and must be stopped, argues James in a Daily Maverick article.

National Treasury drove the process, and only around 36% of the public submissions were acknowledged, she says.

It seems as if Parliament are rushing through this to try and get it done either by the end of the year or more likely early next year. Caroline James, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

James says the law will give government departments and state-owned enterprises too much discretion which could create a breeding ground for further corruption.

She argues that the bill does not acknowledge the link between tender procurement and corruption. Much of the corruption in South Africa is related to procurement.

This bill fails to engage with that at all and just maintains the status quo. Caroline James, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism