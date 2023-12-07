Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 10, 13, 34, 42, 45, 51 B: 24

Lotto Plus1: 06, 26, 32, 42, 43, 48 B: 14

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 06, 10, 31, 48, 49 B: 36

