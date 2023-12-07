Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble





CAPE TOWN - More than a decade in the offing, the National Health Insurance Bill finally passed its last parliamentary step on Wednesday despite no support from the opposition benches in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

They’ve labeled the bill, which aims to provide the same level of healthcare services to all South Africans irrespective of whether they have medical aid or not, as a perilous gamble, impractical and a half-baked mess.

Opposition parties said that promises of a national health insurance was a last-ditch attempt by the African National Congress (ANC) to secure votes ahead of next year’s election.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Dennis Ryder said that the National Health Insurance Scheme lacked a proper implementation plan.

He said it was unconscionable for government to consider raising taxes to fund it.

"There’s no indication of what services will be covered by the NHI or how the poor and vulnerable will afford services not covered by it."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Mmabatho Mokause, meanwhile, said that the scheme would only enrich the private sector and would not prevent the collapse of the public health sector.

"It’s a far cry from what it’s portrayed to be. It is not the elimination of the two-tier system, instead, it’s the outsourcing of healthcare to the private sector."

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has raised concern about the limited access to healthcare services in rural areas, while the Freedom Front Plus said that forcing private healthcare patients to make use of state facilities would increase the existing burden on them.

