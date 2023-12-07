Streaming issues? Report here
World
Africa
Opinion
Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu

7 December 2023 6:52 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS
National Health Insurance Bill
National Council of Provinces NCOP
Health Minister Joe Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introduced in Parliament as an historic achievement.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has defended the controversial National Health Insurance Bill, saying it embodied the spirit of ubuntu.

The bill, which aims to provide equal health services to all South Africans, passed through its final parliamentary hoop in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday, without any amendments being made.

With the exception of the Western Cape, the other eight provinces have all supported the bill despite reservations being expressed by opposition parties, which don’t believe the model is feasible.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introduced in Parliament as an historic achievement.

He’s dismissed claims from the opposition that the public has been duped about how they stand to benefit.

"The large majority by far, of citizens, supported this NHI Bill. And I want to say those people knew what they are looking for. They were not misled as others want us to believe."

Phaahla also hit back at those against the subsidisation of the scheme.

"It’s the same as some of the uninformed members here against social solidarity who felt that it’s not correct that the rich should subsidise the poor. That is the essence of ubuntu."

Phaahla brushed off concerns about the affordability of the scheme, saying tough economic times called for everyone to pull together.


This article first appeared on EWN : Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu




