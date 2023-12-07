'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman

Streaming issues? Report here
show-cardjpg show-cardjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now? "Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey. 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power." 7 December 2023 10:25 AM
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!' The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane). 7 December 2023 9:17 AM
View all Local
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power." 7 December 2023 10:25 AM
View all Politics
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE. 7 December 2023 8:24 AM
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
View all Business
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck. 7 December 2023 12:02 PM
These unsafe food habits kill over 400K people a year. Are you practicing them? Globally, one in ten people are affected by food-borne diseases each year. 7 December 2023 11:58 AM
'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman Gift of the Givers is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation to ever come from Africa. 7 December 2023 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
View all Sport
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Y... 6 December 2023 7:42 PM
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird. 6 December 2023 3:40 PM
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship. 6 December 2023 12:43 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman

7 December 2023 11:43 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gift of the Givers
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Gift of the Givers is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation to ever come from Africa.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers.

Listen below.

31 years ago, Sooliman founded what is now the largest disaster response non-governmental organisation to come from Africa.

Since then, it has provided R4.5 billion in aid to 45 countries, relieving hunger and providing water, and education.

On Thursday 6 August 1992 at 10 pm, while in Turkey, Sooliman was given a spiritual instruction that would change his life forever.

Despite not understanding a word of Turkish, he understood the clear instructions given to him: he would serve everyone regardless of their age, race, culture, religion, political views or geographical location without expecting anything in return.

At the time, he was working as a doctor but chose to close his practice because he understood that Gift of the Givers was his life’s calling.

Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab
Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

RELATED: 'Gift of the Givers was born from divine instruction' - Imitiaz Sooliman

RELATED: Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack

RELATED: Slain Gift of the Givers Gaza head stayed because of his family, reveals friend

It was all in Turkish and I didn't understand a word of Turkish, but I understood every single word.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Remember that whatever you do is done through you and not by you.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman




7 December 2023 11:43 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gift of the Givers
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

More from Lifestyle

Tesla's new Cybertruck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Periwinklewrinkles

The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for?

7 December 2023 12:02 PM

An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

These unsafe food habits kill over 400K people a year. Are you practicing them?

7 December 2023 11:58 AM

Globally, one in ten people are affected by food-borne diseases each year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Arek Socha

Why isn’t there any sound in space? An astronomer explains

7 December 2023 11:02 AM

Yes, no one can hear you scream in space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

S-candle alert: Tea light can-dulls out before estimated burn time, except ONE

7 December 2023 11:01 AM

From Woolies to the Crazy Store, Wendy Knowler tests out tea light candles for the cheapest candles with the longest burn time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Anthony Quintano from Honolulu, HI, United States

Zuckerberg's Meta sued for ad-free subscription experience for European users

7 December 2023 10:46 AM

CEO of Naz Consulting International explains how what some might label Meta's "unfair and deceptive practices" is just business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

7 December 2023 5:39 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out

6 December 2023 8:20 PM

FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marriah Carey declares that's it's officially Christmas time. Image Credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

6 December 2023 2:25 PM

New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Rich Mnisi new Manchester United pride collection. Picture: @therichmnisi/X

Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection

6 December 2023 2:20 PM

South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rats / Pexels: Denitsa Kireva

Rats are more human than you think – and they certainly like being around us

6 December 2023 1:09 PM

Rats have a somewhat unfortunate tendency to enjoy living where people live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

Local Politics

Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Lifestyle

IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'

World

EWN Highlights

Court interdicts Home Affairs from deporting Usindiso building illegal migrants

7 December 2023 1:17 PM

CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments

7 December 2023 12:47 PM

After losing over 50 family members in Gaza, GOTG team member's stepdad killed

7 December 2023 12:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA