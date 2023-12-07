'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers.
Listen below.
31 years ago, Sooliman founded what is now the largest disaster response non-governmental organisation to come from Africa.
Since then, it has provided R4.5 billion in aid to 45 countries, relieving hunger and providing water, and education.
On Thursday 6 August 1992 at 10 pm, while in Turkey, Sooliman was given a spiritual instruction that would change his life forever.
Despite not understanding a word of Turkish, he understood the clear instructions given to him: he would serve everyone regardless of their age, race, culture, religion, political views or geographical location without expecting anything in return.
At the time, he was working as a doctor but chose to close his practice because he understood that Gift of the Givers was his life’s calling.
It was all in Turkish and I didn't understand a word of Turkish, but I understood every single word.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers
Remember that whatever you do is done through you and not by you.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ejgj04iG8NM
