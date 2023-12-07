House bought with stolen Phala Phala money sold to Namibian national, court told

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now? "Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!' The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi...
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum...
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives...
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste...
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck.
These unsafe food habits kill over 400K people a year. Are you practicing them? Globally, one in ten people are affected by food-borne diseases each year.
'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman Gift of the Givers is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation to ever come from Africa.
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate].
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond."
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways "With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours."
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Y...
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for 'maliciously' killing a pigeon A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen.
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed.
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener.
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting...
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.
House bought with stolen Phala Phala money sold to Namibian national, court told

7 December 2023 7:52 AM
by Thabiso Goba
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala
Phala Phala farm burglary
Imanuwela David

This was was revealed at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Wednesday during the bail application of Imanuwela David.

BELA BELA - A house allegedly bought with money stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm was sold to a Namibian national.

This was revealed at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Wednesday during the bail application of Imanuwela David.

David, along with two other accused, are charged with the housebreaking and theft of about US$580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

Investigating officer, Ludi Schnelle, said that Imanuwela David splashed the money he stole from Ramaphosa’s farm on himself, his girlfriend, friends and family.

He said David bought a Mercedes-Benz and a house in Rustenburg for R900,000 just a month after the robbery at Phala Phala.

"This transaction was flagged by the Financial Intelligence Centre as a suspicious transaction and the purchase of this property was facilitated using the illicit funds stolen during the housebreaking at Phala Phala."

Schnelle said this house had since been transferred to a Namibian national by the name of Hafeni Felish for an undisclosed amount.

The investigating officer said that the house was now being rented out to someone unrelated to this case.

Schnelle will resume his testimony on Thursday.


This article first appeared on EWN : House bought with stolen Phala Phala money sold to Namibian national, court told




© inkdrop/123rf.com

Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

© rawpixel/123rf.com

'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'

7 December 2023 9:17 AM

The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).

Friends and family of the 13 miners who died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg gathered on 6 December 2023 at a joint memorial service held in honour of their loved ones. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster

6 December 2023 11:10 PM

The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.

Image: © slasny/123rf

NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration

6 December 2023 9:22 PM

The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report

6 December 2023 3:55 PM

A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption.

Members of the South African Police Service under the movement known as Operation Shanela confiscated 14 million millilitres of illicitly sold alcohol in Johannesburg and disposed of it on 5 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe

6 December 2023 2:59 PM

The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers.

South African Police Service members outside Union Buildings on 20 March 2023, the day of the Economic Freedom Fighters' call for a national shutdown of operations to convince President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies

6 December 2023 1:53 PM

There are approximately 2.2 million private security guards in South Africa, compared to Saps' 140 000 police officers.

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

How YOU can help save The Big Issue after cyber scam devastation

6 December 2023 1:37 PM

The Big Issue has been hit by a cyber scam costing them almost R600,000 and putting the magazine's future at risk.

© kinwun/123rf.com

South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026

6 December 2023 10:55 AM

Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.

