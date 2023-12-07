Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Latest Local
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power." 7 December 2023 10:25 AM
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!' The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane). 7 December 2023 9:17 AM
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power." 7 December 2023 10:25 AM
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE. 7 December 2023 8:24 AM
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck. 7 December 2023 12:02 PM
These unsafe food habits kill over 400K people a year. Are you practicing them? Globally, one in ten people are affected by food-borne diseases each year. 7 December 2023 11:58 AM
'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman Gift of the Givers is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation to ever come from Africa. 7 December 2023 11:43 AM
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways "With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours." 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Y... 6 December 2023 7:42 PM
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for 'maliciously' killing a pigeon A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird. 6 December 2023 3:40 PM
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship. 6 December 2023 12:43 PM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17

7 December 2023 8:45 AM
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17

In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is once again being accused of rape.

In a new lawsuit, a woman alleges that Combs and two other men raped her nearly two decades ago when she was 17.

This is the fourth suit filed against the rapper in recent weeks, including one by his former girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura.

Combs settled the lawsuit against Ventura a day after it was filed.

RELATED: Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court

Similar to the lawsuit filed by Ventura, the latest filing has a trigger warning on the first page.

The woman says she was “gang raped” and “sex trafficked” by Combs and two associates after meeting them at a recording studio in New York.

The court document also includes several pictures of the woman with her face blurred.

One of the images provided shows the woman sitting on Combs’s lap.

Combs denies the latest allegations, saying they're being made by 'another individual looking for a quick payday'.

“Enough is enough! Let me be absolutely clear - I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."


This article first appeared on 947 : Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17




