[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Iran has sent a capsule carrying animals into space as it revives its space programme in preparation for human missions.

The Western-contested programme saw the Salman rocket carrying an 500kg "all indigenous" capsule, which is believed to be the heaviest biological capsule ever successfully carried in the history of the Iranian space programme.

Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft – In 2013, they had sent two monkeys into space and retrieved them.

However, they have been met with hesitation.

The US and other Western countries have been suspicious of the programme given to the fact that the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.

پرتاب کپسول زیستی از زاویه‌ای جدید ✌🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/xskDJ3sLtL ' Hossein Dalirian (@HosseinDalirian) December 6, 2023

What happened next, we don't really know. Adam Gilchrist

