[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Listen below (skip to 2:30)
Iran has sent a capsule carrying animals into space as it revives its space programme in preparation for human missions.
The Western-contested programme saw the Salman rocket carrying an 500kg "all indigenous" capsule, which is believed to be the heaviest biological capsule ever successfully carried in the history of the Iranian space programme.
Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft – In 2013, they had sent two monkeys into space and retrieved them.
However, they have been met with hesitation.
The US and other Western countries have been suspicious of the programme given to the fact that the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.
پرتاب کپسول زیستی از زاویهای جدید ✌🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/xskDJ3sLtL' Hossein Dalirian (@HosseinDalirian) December 6, 2023
What happened next, we don't really know.Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/white-smoke-of-a-space-craft-73872/
More from World
IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'
"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu.Read More
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield
The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.Read More
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.Read More
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon
A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.Read More
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team
Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.Read More
How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity
The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more.Read More
[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever
Known by the Indigenous people of the Zaira community on Vangunu; these giant rats have never been photographed.Read More
COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Read More