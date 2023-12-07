Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change'

7 December 2023 10:41 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Ezulweni Investments

The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 billion for the 2019 elections, it is not hard to imagine 'they have more than that in their war chest for the coming elections'.

JOHANNESBURG - The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the African National Congress (ANC) has described the R150 million-odd the events company says it’s owed by the governing party for marketing material for the 2019 elections as “chump change” in the grander scheme of things.

Ezulweni now has three judgments against the ANC.

And while the party’s recently launched a last-ditch Constitutional Court bid to try and challenge the findings against it, Ezulweni last week demanded that the money at least be placed in a trust account in the interim, giving the ANC until the close of business on Wednesday, or threaten to move for it to be liquidated.

READ: Mbalula: Two ANC staffers allegedly colluded with Ezulweni over R102m contract

Shafique Sarlie, who represents Ezulweni in these proceedings said they, however, had still not received a response.

The ANC has denied allegations that it’s broke and Sarlie’s said they wanted to believe that.

"In the bigger picture, this is chump change, I believe, because we remember and must remember that in their own forensic report, there’s the allegation they spent in excess of R1.2 billion on the 2019 elections. Now inflation etc, one expects that they have in their war chest for the coming elections, I would imagine, at least more than that."


This article first appeared on EWN : Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change'




7 December 2023 10:41 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Ezulweni Investments

