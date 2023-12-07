Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?

2024 elections
2024 general elections

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

John Perlman is joined by the IEC's Janet Love to talk about voter dissatisfaction ahead of next year's general elections.

© inkdrop/123rf.com
© inkdrop/123rf.com

Over half of voters in South Africa are dissatisfied with South Africa's democracy a survey has revealed.

The results of the survey conducted among voters to gauge their perceptions and intentions ahead of the 2024 general elections were discussed at the Electoral Commission's research seminar on Wednesday.

It showed dissatisfaction is sitting at 57% among eligible voters.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa's Janet Love admits is an issue of huge concern for the country AND the commission:

At the same time, what's important is that for people not to exercise their right to vote, particularly young people...for them not to vote is to give a possibility of continuation of everything they disapprove of.

Janet Love, Commissioner - Electoral Commission of South Africa

That's really a key part of the messaging that needs to be emphasised more.

Janet Love, Commissioner - Electoral Commission of South Africa

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

Love says there are other reasons too:

The state of people's living conditions, their possibility for employment is not on a trajectory that is improving.

Janet Love, Commissioner - Electoral Commission of South Africa

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a significant factor for voters has to do with corruption and unfulfilled promises.

That's what young people are responding to very strongly.

Janet Love, Commissioner - Electoral Commission of South Africa

Following the registration weekend held on 18 and 19 November 2023, the Electoral Commission has announced the dates for the second and final voter registration weekend ahead of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

On Saturday 3 February and Sunday 4 February 2024 the country's 23 296 voting stations will open from 08h00 to 17h00 onto allow new voters to register and existing voters to check their registration details.

RELATED: We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!


This article first appeared on 702 : Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?




