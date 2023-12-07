Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Rugby SEVENS (9-10 December) is 'the biggest party in Cape town'

7 December 2023 10:44 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Blitzboks
Blitzbokke
Alderman JP Smith
Africa Melane
HSBC Sevens Series
HSBC Cape Town Sevens
HSBC Cape Town 7s
Blitzbok women
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Alderman JP Smith explains what to expect over this weekend including road closures and free transport options for match-goers.

Africa Melane speaks to Mayco Member Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith about the HSBC SVNS at Cape Town Stadium this weekend (9 to 10 December). Listen below.

Smith says the SVNS weekend is going to be "the biggest party in town" as about 120 thousand spectators will flood the City over the two-day event.

The Blitzboks won the Dubai series for fifth time in row - will they make it to finals and win? Smith is hopeful.

The times for Saturday's matches are:

Women: 09:44 - France 11:56 - Canada 16:38 - USA

Men: 10:50 - Great Britain 14:12 - USA 19:34 - Ireland

Smith says that this event is one of seven top events for the City because it "injects about 1.7 Billion Rands into Cape Town's economy and helps create jobs for about 3700 people."

As for fans, Smith says, you all have one job.

From ticket sales to hospitality, there's alot that goes into this event. All we need from fans is to cheer hard enough and be as electric as they were with the Rugby World Cup finals.

Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

As for event logistics, Smith says, avoid using your own transport

Capetonians and visitors are implored to use stop and drop modes of transport as roads in the city center will be closed, making it difficult for vehicles to enter the city.

MyCiti busses will be available to transport the public to the stadium which is a free service.

The stadium gates will open at 8am. So, match-goers can catch MyCiti busses at the Civic Center, CTICC and Trafalgar Square from 7.30am to 9.30pm.

On what's next for future SVNS events... Smith says "bigger and better" things are on the horizon.

We want to push this event to be bigger and better because they do so much for the economy.

Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security - City of Cape Town



