Zuckerberg's Meta sued for ad-free subscription experience for European users
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International about Meta's latest lawsuit for its ad-free subscription option for European users. Listen below.
Meta launched a voluntary pay-subscription fee for completely ad-free offerings for users in Europe in November.
RELATED: PEOPLE IN EUROPE CAN NOW OPT FOR AD-FREE VERSIONS OF FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM!
This option came as an attempt to bypass European Laws preventing the tracking of online user behaviour without permission, for the purpose of providing them with personalized advertising
Users on desktop browsers can pay €9.99 (about R227), while Apple iOS or Android users will pay roughly €12.99 (about R295) per month.
However, a privacy group has now filed a complaint in Austria against Meta for "unfair and deceptive practices."
But, Ebrahim says, user-data is how most social media platforms make money through targeted advertising.
Pushing ads is number one, it's how most social media platforms make money and using people's data to create targeted ads has become an international playing field to do so - despite the digital public and regulatory push back.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
Ebrahim adds that social media platforms exist largely because of targeted advertising using public data.
Ad-free subscriptions are not a surprise as Meta tries to innovate their business model against ever changing public data protection laws, says the CEO.
If you want to experience an ad-free environment, naturally, we'd have to pay for it - what did we think was going to be the cost of that? The cost of that is obviously everything we do, our business is their business.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mark_Zuckerberg_F8_2018_Keynote_(41118883694).jpg
More from Lifestyle
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for?
An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck.Read More
These unsafe food habits kill over 400K people a year. Are you practicing them?
Globally, one in ten people are affected by food-borne diseases each year.Read More
'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman
Gift of the Givers is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation to ever come from Africa.Read More
Why isn’t there any sound in space? An astronomer explains
Yes, no one can hear you scream in space.Read More
S-candle alert: Tea light can-dulls out before estimated burn time, except ONE
From Woolies to the Crazy Store, Wendy Knowler tests out tea light candles for the cheapest candles with the longest burn time.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out
FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.Read More
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.Read More
Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection
South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection.Read More