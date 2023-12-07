Scary Christmas to all: the HORRIFYING holiday legends of old
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 09:35)
In the modern world Christmas is a time of joy with family, colorful lights, decorating the tree, and the scariest thing we see is our bank balance.
However, when we look back into European traditions throughout the month of December, they involve demonic creatures of nightmares that will literally eat naughty children.
From Krampus, a half-goat, half-demon who eats children to Perchta, an evil witch with a misshapen goose’s foot who disemboweled naughty children, it is a wonder how Christmas became a time for children.
Back in the 1600s or so, Krampus was the one in control of who was naughty and nice and was essentially used to scare the children into behaving.
In our new era, could you imagine saying to your children that there is this guy that is going to tear you apart and eat you?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
If you want to see more of the absolute horrors that used to mark the holiday times, the Guardian compiled a list of some of the ways parents in the past would gift their children with some festive trauma.
