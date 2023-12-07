Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. He talks to Bongani Bingwa about the latest news from the summit.
RELATED:COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield
It's business as usual in the oil-rich emirate of Dubai, says Bruce Whitfield, that's despite delegates from around the globe having descended on the desert state to discuss how best to tackle climate change.
Yesterday saw another high profile visitor arrive in the United Arab Emirates, but not, it seems to join those discussions.
Vladimir Putin turned up yesterday. Not in Dubai, not at COP28 but in neighbouring Abu Dhabi, one of the neighbouring Emirates.Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show
There he meets the Sultan of the UAE, then goes to Saudi for a meeting with the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, all about oil, all about output, all about how to combat falling oil prices.Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show
The great contradition, says Whitfield, is that clearly, there's a long term commitment from the region to "keep pumping oil".
It's the backbone of this economy, it's what it's been built on. 50 years ago this [Dubai] was a scrub of desert and now it's one of the most evolved and astonishingly well developed cities on earth.Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show
And then around the corner, there are negotiators here, working day and night to try and find a way of reducing carbon emissionsBruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show
RELATED:COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield
This article first appeared on 702 : Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71130265_steel-long-pipes-in-crude-oil-factory-during-sunset.html?vti=luz594dckir2vipy10-1-5
More from World
Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise.Read More
[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions
Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft.Read More
IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'
"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu.Read More
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield
The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.Read More
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.Read More
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon
A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.Read More
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team
Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.Read More
How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity
The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more.Read More
[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever
Known by the Indigenous people of the Zaira community on Vangunu; these giant rats have never been photographed.Read More