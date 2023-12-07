Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. He talks to Bongani Bingwa about the latest news from the summit.

It's business as usual in the oil-rich emirate of Dubai, says Bruce Whitfield, that's despite delegates from around the globe having descended on the desert state to discuss how best to tackle climate change.

Yesterday saw another high profile visitor arrive in the United Arab Emirates, but not, it seems to join those discussions.

Vladimir Putin turned up yesterday. Not in Dubai, not at COP28 but in neighbouring Abu Dhabi, one of the neighbouring Emirates. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

There he meets the Sultan of the UAE, then goes to Saudi for a meeting with the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, all about oil, all about output, all about how to combat falling oil prices. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

The great contradition, says Whitfield, is that clearly, there's a long term commitment from the region to "keep pumping oil".

It's the backbone of this economy, it's what it's been built on. 50 years ago this [Dubai] was a scrub of desert and now it's one of the most evolved and astonishingly well developed cities on earth. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

And then around the corner, there are negotiators here, working day and night to try and find a way of reducing carbon emissions Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

