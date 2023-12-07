SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has refuted claims suggesting there are torture squads within the army who have been carrying out criminal activities, including multiple murder incidents.
Last week, Open Secrets made claims it uncovered acts of torture, kidnapping and murders that were allegedly carried out by SANDF members dating back to 2019.
Four units in the force have been implicated in the revelation, including the special forces brigade, military police, defence intelligence and defence legal services.
But SANDF chief Rudzani Maphwanya has hit back at the claims.
He has urged Open Secrets and those who may have information to bring forth evidence on the allegations.
"Even with all that has been presented to the public about the alleged crime by the said media house, the law still was not approached and there is no formal charges opened against any of the mentioned persons or organisations."
This article first appeared on EWN : SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities
