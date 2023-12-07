Can you use a credit card for saving? A certified financial planner explains
Africa Melane speaks to Director and certified financial planner (CFP), Gareth Collier.
While you will earn interest on your credit card by keeping a positive balance, it is important to remember that the account was not specifically designed to be a savings account.
Collier recommends your homework, find out if it would work to your benefit and earn good interest or would you just be adding another thing on your plate.
Make sure that you are checking with your bank to see what sort of interest rate they are going to pay you if you do hold a positive balance on your account, versus all of the other options, the likes of a savings account or money market account which is sort of more purpose-built for that.Gareth Collier, director and CFP – Crue Invest
This article first appeared on 702 : Can you use a credit card for saving? A certified financial planner explains
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50690285_stolen-credit-cards-in-hands-of-thief-trying-to-use-cards-online-without-owner-permission-online-pay.html?vti=n4t2bxqz5pcezmp709-1-2
