Lawsuit accuses Facebook & Instagram of creating 'marketplace' for kid predators
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
Listen below (skip to 6:08)
Mark Zuckerberg is under fire after being accused of allowing Facebook and Instagram to become a "marketplace for predators in search of children".
This is according to a lawsuit from the New Mexico attorney general who believes that Meta's algorithms recommend sexual content to children.
An investigation conducted by the attorney general's office, which used of profiles of AI-generated teens, not only found the recommendation of inappropriate sexual material, but it also found that it attracted predators.
"Meta’s platforms Facebook and Instagram are a breeding ground for predators who target children for human trafficking, the distribution of sexual images, grooming, and solicitation,” the lawsuit states.
Unfortunately, this is not Meta's first lawsuit that alleges to its platforms harming the mental health of children.
Zuckerberg and other major social platform CEOs are set to testify in January before the US Senate.
RELATED: What to consider before posting photos of your children on social media
RELATED: TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children
RELATED: From paedophiles to pornography you NEED this app to keep your kids safe online
The results have been really shocking, although, I imagine not entirely surprising to those of us who are more cynical about what goes on online.Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
More from Lifestyle
Can you use a credit card for saving? A certified financial planner explains
While credit cards are not specifically designed to be savings accounts, it can be done. But do your homework.Read More
‘Rizz’ is Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year, but do you have it?
Rizz beat out Swiftie, situationship and de-influencing to claim this year's honours.Read More
Scary Christmas to all: the HORRIFYING holiday legends of old
While we are all used to a holly jolly Christmas, in old European traditions it was not just the weather outside that is frightful.Read More
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for?
An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck.Read More
These unsafe food habits kill over 400K people a year. Are you practicing them?
Globally, one in ten people are affected by food-borne diseases each year.Read More
'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman
Gift of the Givers is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation to ever come from Africa.Read More
Why isn’t there any sound in space? An astronomer explains
Yes, no one can hear you scream in space.Read More
S-candle alert: Tea light can-dulls out before estimated burn time, except ONE
From Woolies to the Crazy Store, Wendy Knowler tests out tea light candles for the cheapest candles with the longest burn time.Read More
Zuckerberg's Meta sued for ad-free subscription experience for European users
CEO of Naz Consulting International explains how what some might label Meta's "unfair and deceptive practices" is just business.Read More