Lawsuit accuses Facebook & Instagram of creating 'marketplace' for kid predators

Mark Zuckerberg is under fire after being accused of allowing Facebook and Instagram to become a "marketplace for predators in search of children".

This is according to a lawsuit from the New Mexico attorney general who believes that Meta's algorithms recommend sexual content to children.

An investigation conducted by the attorney general's office, which used of profiles of AI-generated teens, not only found the recommendation of inappropriate sexual material, but it also found that it attracted predators.

"Meta’s platforms Facebook and Instagram are a breeding ground for predators who target children for human trafficking, the distribution of sexual images, grooming, and solicitation,” the lawsuit states.

Unfortunately, this is not Meta's first lawsuit that alleges to its platforms harming the mental health of children.

Zuckerberg and other major social platform CEOs are set to testify in January before the US Senate.

