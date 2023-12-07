



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what’s gone viral.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The end of year nativity play is a tradition at many schools around the world, and children are often thrilled to participate.

A young boy is bursting with excitement to tell his mom that he has secured a classic role in the play.

She tries to guess roles such as Joseph or one of the three wise men, but when she can’t get it, he tells her he is playing the classic and essential role of ‘door holder number three.’

He goes on to tell her that he was thrilled when they told him his part, and he might even get to be dressed up as a door.

He’s a cute little guy this one. Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] You'll never guess this child's 'classic role' in the school play