Sport

Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist

7 December 2023 3:57 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"

Robert Marawa speaks to Banyana Banyana Team Psychologist, Dr Koketjo Tsebe.

Listen below.

Mental health in sports is being talked about more in recent years, there is always room for improvement.

Just like everyone else, athletes also face serious mental health pressures.

There just isn’t enough public support or platforms for these athletes to speak out or get the support they need, Tsebe says.

The role of a team psychologist is to deal with various issues relating to the team or the athlete or technical team’s personal life.

Some of the key stresses for athletes today include job security and contract extensions, especially among footballers.

In our context, footballers are breadwinners, they are the best to have come from their families. They have somehow assumed a responsibility to take care of themselves and their families… and somehow still find a way to save for their future. A football career is quite unpredictable.

Dr Koketjo Tsebe, sports psychologist

In the case of Banyana Banyana, while the team performed well at the recent World Cup, the ladies faced a number of challenges in the build-up to the tournament relating to financials and logistics.

Tsebe’s goal was to provide a safe space for the team.

As a psychologist, the techniques that you apply are naturally informed by the team dynamics… but the primary role is to understand, observe, be in the moment, and most importantly, work alongside the coach.

Dr Koketjo Tsebe, sports psychologist

[We] provide support, whether we are doing extremely well or we are getting disappointing results… be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes.

Dr Koketjo Tsebe, sports psychologist

Watch the interview below (skip to 26:06):


This article first appeared on 947 : Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist




7 December 2023 3:57 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

