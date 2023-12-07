Why South Africa has become a major drug hub





Lester Kiewit speaks with Jason Eligh, Senior Expert and Thematic Lead on Drugs at Gitoc

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The Africa Organised Crime Index has revealed that South Africa is a significant player in the global drug trade.

Our country is becoming a major destination, not only for consuming cocaine and heroin, but also as a transit point for international cartels.

South Africa has become a critical point in Afghan-produced heroin smuggling rings to Europe, Africa and Australia, and sometimes for Pakistani or Iranian heroin.

The local heroin market is controlled by violent local gangs, contributing to the high crime rate in our country.

Copyright : Sergei Fuss /123rf

Eligh says that the reason South Africa is being used as a drug port is because it is a fairly well developed country, with large ports, a long coastline and limited surveillance.

At the most only about 2% of containers can be checked. Jason Eligh, Senior Expert and Thematic Lead on Drugs - Gitoc

In addition to this he says the corruption around the country enables this trade.