Latest Local
Why South Africa has become a major drug hub South Africa is become a major player in the international drug scene. 7 December 2023 5:35 PM
SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities Last week, Open Secrets made claims it uncovered acts of torture, kidnapping and murders that were allegedly carried out by SANDF... 7 December 2023 1:00 PM
ANC owes 'R144 million and counting' says Ezulweni Investment's lawyer ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked by Ezulweni’s R102 million legal claim for services rendered in 2019. 7 December 2023 12:58 PM
View all Local
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power." 7 December 2023 10:25 AM
View all Politics
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!' The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane). 7 December 2023 9:17 AM
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE. 7 December 2023 8:24 AM
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] You'll never guess this child's 'classic role' in the school play A young boy tells his mom, with great excitement, about his surprising role in the school play. 7 December 2023 5:11 PM
Anti-aging out, pro-aging in? Shifting beauty trends embrace aging naturally Kirsty Bisset (MD) from HaveYouHeard discuss how beauty standards are being 'redefined' and trending on social media. 7 December 2023 3:34 PM
Can you use a credit card for saving? A certified financial planner explains While credit cards are not specifically designed to be savings accounts, it can be done. But do your homework. 7 December 2023 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist "Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes" 7 December 2023 3:57 PM
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish A... 7 December 2023 12:39 PM
Rugby SEVENS (9-10 December) is 'the biggest party in Cape Town' Alderman JP Smith explains what to expect over this weekend including road closures and free transport options for match-goers. 7 December 2023 10:44 AM
View all Sport
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai. 7 December 2023 5:05 PM
Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023 Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise. 7 December 2023 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft. 7 December 2023 10:18 AM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
View all Opinion
Why South Africa has become a major drug hub

7 December 2023 5:35 PM
by Keely Goodall
Drug trafficking

South Africa is become a major player in the international drug scene.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Jason Eligh, Senior Expert and Thematic Lead on Drugs at Gitoc

The Africa Organised Crime Index has revealed that South Africa is a significant player in the global drug trade.

Our country is becoming a major destination, not only for consuming cocaine and heroin, but also as a transit point for international cartels.

South Africa has become a critical point in Afghan-produced heroin smuggling rings to Europe, Africa and Australia, and sometimes for Pakistani or Iranian heroin.

The local heroin market is controlled by violent local gangs, contributing to the high crime rate in our country.

Eligh says that the reason South Africa is being used as a drug port is because it is a fairly well developed country, with large ports, a long coastline and limited surveillance.

At the most only about 2% of containers can be checked.

Jason Eligh, Senior Expert and Thematic Lead on Drugs - Gitoc

In addition to this he says the corruption around the country enables this trade.




More from Local

A screengrab of SANDF chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities

7 December 2023 1:00 PM

Last week, Open Secrets made claims it uncovered acts of torture, kidnapping and murders that were allegedly carried out by SANDF members dating back to 2019.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ANC owes 'R144 million and counting' says Ezulweni Investment's lawyer

7 December 2023 12:58 PM

ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked by Ezulweni’s R102 million legal claim for services rendered in 2019.

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

COP28: SA pioneered plans to transition to renewable energy – what went wrong

7 December 2023 12:44 PM

South Africa's COP26 plans to transition to renewable energy have not worked as planned.

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

© rawpixel/123rf.com

'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'

7 December 2023 9:17 AM

The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).

Accused number one in the Phala Phala burglary matter, Imanuwela David gave oral evidence on 6 December 2023 during his bail application at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Thabiso Goba

House bought with stolen Phala Phala money sold to Namibian national, court told

7 December 2023 7:52 AM

This was was revealed at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Wednesday during the bail application of Imanuwela David.

Friends and family of the 13 miners who died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg gathered on 6 December 2023 at a joint memorial service held in honour of their loved ones. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster

6 December 2023 11:10 PM

The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.

Image: © slasny/123rf

NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration

6 December 2023 9:22 PM

The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.

Trending

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

Local Politics

Rugby SEVENS (9-10 December) is 'the biggest party in Cape Town'

Sport

Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

R200k reward for info on killing of DA uMngeni municipality chief whip

7 December 2023 7:31 PM

Phala Phala burglary-accused allegedly paid $30,000 to be driven to Kempton Park

7 December 2023 6:24 PM

Parts of Joburg with no water or dwindling supply due to demand uptick

7 December 2023 5:41 PM

