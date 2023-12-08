Joburg Water battling with supply as demand rises, reservoir levels dwindle





JOHANNESBURG - Taps continue to run dry in some parts of Johannesburg as reservoirs across the city battle to recover.

Joburg Water said it continues to see a high water demand, which is currently exceeding supply.

Sandton, Midrand and Alexandra are some of the places without water.

Joburg Water said it has resorted to not pumping water to several areas across the city to help improve reservoir levels.

Reservoirs in Illovo, Morningside and Bryanston are among those that are empty, with residents in those areas entering a third day without running water.

The utility said there has been a spike in water demand since a heatwave hit parts of Gauteng for the second time in less than a month.

Critical reservoirs that tend to pose a challenge for the utility such as Brixton and Hursthill have also been affected.

Joburg Water said it will continue to monitor the reservoirs and send water tankers to the affected areas.

