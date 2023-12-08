Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Magriet Groenewald this Sunday!
This Sunday, social media educator and strategist Magriet Groenewald, is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their most favourite 80's and 90's music, and share fond music memories.
Groenewald's career as a social media educator teaches entrepreneurs, celebrities and influencers how to grow their presence on social media and how to build a powerful personal brand.
Get ready for for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, as Magriet plays her favourite tracks from Roxette, Fleetwood Mac, and Cyndi Lauper.
This the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk!
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App| www.capetalk.co.za
