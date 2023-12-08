[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape





John Perlman interviews Wayne Sussman, an election analyst.

On Thursday, South Africa held three by-elections in Saldanha Bay (Western Cape), KwaZulu-Natal (Mkhambathini in Umgungundlovu) and the North West (Gopane).

Two of the three elections were the result of the assassinations of previous ward councillors.

What they also had in common wasn't just the assassination, but they had survived previous assassination attempts. Wayne Sussman, Election Analyst

These two public representatives, in different parts of the country, still paid the ultimate price. Wayne Sussman, Election Analyst

Results:

Saldanha Bay

The EFF triumphed over the ANC with 57% while the ANC took home 43% of votes. It is the EFF's first-ever ward win in the Western Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC (78%) won big, beating the EFF (15%) by 1164 votes.

North West:

Similarly to the 2021 results, the ANC took home 63% of votes compared to 62% in the previous elections.

The EFF, sitting at 20%, has now taken ANC seats in six provinces, according to Sussman.

