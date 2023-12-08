HSBC SVNS set to thrill Cape Town crowds this weekend - are you ready?
The best 12 men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams in the world have been warmly welcomed to Cape Town ahead of the second round of HSBC SVNS 2024 on 9-10 December.
Things you need to know:
• Cape Town is the second round of HSBC SVNS 2024, featuring the top 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams in the world.
• Hosts South Africa men and Australia women lead the standings after winning the opening round in Dubai last weekend.
• New Zealand are reigning men’s and women’s champions, while Samoa men and New Zealand women are defending their Cape Town titles.
• The new-look HSBC SVNS features seven regular-season events plus a Grand Final with promotion and relegation at stake, before the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
• The action begins at 09:00 local time (GMT+2) on Saturday, with the women’s and men’s finals at 18:43 and 19:23 on Sunday respectively.
• Remaining tickets are available from R150 at Ticketmaster here.
A huge entertainment line-up, including live music, mass-participation sports activities and food from around the globe will create a vibrant festival experience for fans to enjoy off the pitch as the reinvigorated HSBC SVNS aims to take the Olympic sport to the next level.
Match schedules
The HSBC SVNS CPT action kicks off at 09:00 local time (GMT+2) on Saturday with the pool matches. Day two begins at 09:00 on Sunday with the quarter-finals and culminates with the women’s gold medal final at 18:43, followed by the men’s final at 19:23 local time. Tickets are available from R150 at Ticketmaster.
South Africa’s hugely popular Blitzboks will play Ireland, the USA and Great Britain in men’s Pool A. Last season’s runners-up Argentina face double Olympic champions Fiji alongside France and Spain in Pool B. Pool C sees reigning SVNS champions New Zealand take on Samoa, Australia and Canada.
Blitzbok captain Selvyn Davids has faith in the Cape Town crowd.
We thought we had a tough pool in Dubai and how close it was indeed. Our ‘reward’ is yet another one this weekend and that is the beauty of this new format. Not only does every match count, but the reality is that you could be defeated by any of the 12 teams if you are even slightly off your game. The Cape Town crowd has been a faithful one for us and it has been a while for them to celebrate a win. We have this opportunity now to give them another title. The Springboks showed the way in France, now we have a chance to make good as well.Selvyn Davids, South Africa - Men’s Captain
Watch at home
Fans can watch the HSBC SVNS action wherever you are in the world, either via broadcaster partners or online on RugbyPass TV. All matches taking place on pitch two in Cape Town will be live-streamed on RugbyPass TV.
2024 matches
View the full HSBC SVNS 2024 calendar here.
