



9 to 10 December = Cape Town Sevens!

The event is a big one for the Mother City, attracting 100 000 people over the weekend for two things Capetonians LOVE: rugby and a lekker jol.

Massive crowds are expected around the city centre leading up to the stadium. Motorists are urged to take note of road closures in the Green Point and V&A Waterfront precincts between 6 am and 10.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday and seek alternative routes as these roads will be affected:

• Hans Strijdom Ave and Helen Suzman Boulevard between Buitengracht Street South and North Lane

• East Bound Helen Suzman Boulevard between Buitengracht Street to Green Point Circle

• Eastbound Helen Suzman Boulevard from Green Point Circle to Beach Road

• West Bound Helen Suzman Boulevard between Beach Rd to Circle

• Westbound Helen Suzman Boulevard between Green Point Circle to Buitengracht Blvd

Heading to the event? Park-and-ride or drop-and-go arrangements are recommended

Parking is available at various locations, including the CTICC, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade (Strand Street), Plein Park (Corporation Street), and the V&A Waterfront (limited parking).

Additionally, an e-hailing service hub will be set up at P13 off Green Point Main Road between York and Wigtown roads.

MyCity busses are also available (for free) and will depart from the Civic Centre, CTICC, and Thibault Square MyCiTi stations starting at 7.30 am on both event days, running on demand, with the last bus from the stadium to the Civic Centre departing at 9.30 pm.

This article first appeared on KFM : [ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare