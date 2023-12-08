Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg Water battling with supply as demand rises, reservoir levels dwindle Joburg Water said it continues to see a high water demand which is currently exceeding supply. 8 December 2023 6:31 AM
SASSA gold cards not expiring in December, says Postbank This follows rumours doing the rounds that the SASSA cards are expiring this December and beneficiaries will not be paid their soc... 8 December 2023 6:24 AM
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
View all Local
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power." 7 December 2023 10:25 AM
View all Politics
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder? The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence I... 7 December 2023 8:57 PM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
View all Business
[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day. 8 December 2023 8:28 AM
Offices will look like coffee shops in near future - workplace design consultant Digital nomads move from country to country, city to city, working on the go and taking their 'office' with them. 8 December 2023 7:28 AM
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[HSBC SVNS] 'We don't win in Cape Town but it's exciting' - Jan de Koning Jan de Koning (Editor at Rugby365) shares his thoughts on the Cape Town Sevens this weekend. 8 December 2023 9:04 AM
HSBC SVNS set to thrill Cape Town crowds this weekend - are you ready? This weekend promises a vibrant festival atmosphere and a thrilling spectacle on and off the pitch. 8 December 2023 8:00 AM
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist "Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes" 7 December 2023 3:57 PM
View all Sport
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years. 8 December 2023 9:24 AM
COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation... 7 December 2023 7:28 PM
Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai. 7 December 2023 5:05 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana

8 December 2023 9:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Brazil
The World View
border control

The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years.

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending world news.

Listen below.

Brazil's military is reinforcing its northern border due to rising tensions between its neighbours Venezuela and Guyana.

According to reports, this is a means to "guarantee the inviolability of the territory".

Venezuela recently announced its intention to invade Guyana so it can annexe the Essequibo area.

The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years, dating back to when it was a British colony.

Last week, the Venezuelan government staged a referendum in which it claims more than 95% of voters endorsed Essequibo as a Venezuelan territory.

Essequibo River / Wikimedia Commons: Dan Lundberg
Essequibo River / Wikimedia Commons: Dan Lundberg

It's not theirs... it shouldn't work like that.

Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




8 December 2023 9:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Brazil
The World View
border control

More from World

Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'

7 December 2023 7:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kodda/123rf.com

Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil

7 December 2023 5:05 PM

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jvdwolf/123rf.com

Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023

7 December 2023 1:43 PM

Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay via pexels

[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions

7 December 2023 10:18 AM

Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine / Pixabay: hosnysalah

IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'

7 December 2023 9:39 AM

"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tipping points in the Earth system could dramatically accelerate climate change / Pexels: Ian Turnell

COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield

7 December 2023 8:24 AM

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

6 December 2023 7:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pakosta/123rf.com

Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon

6 December 2023 3:40 PM

A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team

6 December 2023 12:43 PM

Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

copyright tixti/123rf

How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity

6 December 2023 12:34 PM

The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SASSA gold cards not expiring in December, says Postbank

Local

Offices will look like coffee shops in near future - workplace design consultant

Lifestyle

Joburg Water battling with supply as demand rises, reservoir levels dwindle

Local

EWN Highlights

'ActionSA is not a DA-lite', says Tsepo Mhlongo as he ditches blue for green

8 December 2023 11:15 AM

Treasury's move to cut NSFAS funding described as an attack on poor students

8 December 2023 10:52 AM

Alleged Phala Phala burglary mastermind expected to learn bail fate on Friday

8 December 2023 10:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA