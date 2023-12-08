Streaming issues? Report here
[HSBC SVNS] 'We don't win in Cape Town but it's exciting' - Jan de Koning

8 December 2023 9:04 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town Events
Africa Melane
HSBC Cape Town Sevens
Zain Johnson
Jan de Koning
rugby365.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Jan de Koning (Editor at Rugby365) shares his thoughts on the Cape Town Sevens this weekend.

Zain Johnson speaks to Jan de Koning (Editor at Rugby365) about his HSBC SVNS predictions for this weekend (9-10 December).

Listen below.

Cape Town is welcoming the best 12 men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams in the world ahead of the second round of HSBC SVNS 2024 on 9-10 December.

The action kicks off at 9 am on Saturday with the pool matches. Day two begins at 9 am on Sunday with the quarter-finals and culminates with the women’s gold medal final at 6:43 pm, followed by the men’s final at 7.23 pm.

The match pools are:

Women:

09:44 - France 11:56 - Canada 16:38 - USA

Men:

10:50 - Great Britain 14:12 - USA 19:34 - Ireland

De Koning says that these match-ups "favour us" and hopefully it'll get us to the semi-finals and finals.

However, he also recalls that "it's a reality that we don't win in Cape Town."

It doesn't matter by how much we win or lose, we just want to win. This team shows that they have the determination to do that.

Jan de Koning, Editor - Rugby365

De Koning says the opening match "sets the tone".

The opening games for both male and female teams will help set the tone for the Blitzboks. They help us see the mindset and attitude of the players. Are they nervous? Are they confident? They need to set a good tone in the opening game.

Jan de Koning, Editor - Rugby365

De Koning says the team to watch out for is Fiji.

They are the one team to be careful of. They have the potential to upset and go far.

Jan de Koning, Editor - Rugby365



