[HSBC SVNS] 'We don't win in Cape Town but it's exciting' - Jan de Koning
Zain Johnson speaks to Jan de Koning (Editor at Rugby365) about his HSBC SVNS predictions for this weekend (9-10 December).
Listen below.
Cape Town is welcoming the best 12 men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams in the world ahead of the second round of HSBC SVNS 2024 on 9-10 December.
The action kicks off at 9 am on Saturday with the pool matches. Day two begins at 9 am on Sunday with the quarter-finals and culminates with the women’s gold medal final at 6:43 pm, followed by the men’s final at 7.23 pm.
The match pools are:
Women:
09:44 - France 11:56 - Canada 16:38 - USA
Men:
10:50 - Great Britain 14:12 - USA 19:34 - Ireland
De Koning says that these match-ups "favour us" and hopefully it'll get us to the semi-finals and finals.
However, he also recalls that "it's a reality that we don't win in Cape Town."
It doesn't matter by how much we win or lose, we just want to win. This team shows that they have the determination to do that.Jan de Koning, Editor - Rugby365
De Koning says the opening match "sets the tone".
The opening games for both male and female teams will help set the tone for the Blitzboks. They help us see the mindset and attitude of the players. Are they nervous? Are they confident? They need to set a good tone in the opening game.Jan de Koning, Editor - Rugby365
De Koning says the team to watch out for is Fiji.
They are the one team to be careful of. They have the potential to upset and go far.Jan de Koning, Editor - Rugby365
Source : Supplied
More from Sport
[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare
These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day.Read More
HSBC SVNS set to thrill Cape Town crowds this weekend - are you ready?
This weekend promises a vibrant festival atmosphere and a thrilling spectacle on and off the pitch.Read More
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist
"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"Read More
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.Read More
Rugby SEVENS (9-10 December) is 'the biggest party in Cape Town'
Alderman JP Smith explains what to expect over this weekend including road closures and free transport options for match-goers.Read More
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe
Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.Read More
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history
Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate].Read More
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football
"Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond."Read More
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s
The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai.Read More