Opinion
Outrage as V&A Waterfront's New Year's Eve fireworks display set to go ahead

8 December 2023 10:49 AM
by Amy Fraser
New Years Eve celebrations
Cape of Goodhope SPCA
V&A Waterfront fireworks display

The SPCA is most certainly disappointed by the V&A Waterfront, says Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Lester Kiewit interviews Donald Kau, Spokesperson for the V&A Waterfront and Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Watch and listen below

The V&A Waterfront will be bringing back their New Years fireworks display after a hiatus, but the Cape of Good Hope SPCA is unhappy with this decision, citing the harm it brings to the environment and to animals, both domestic and wild.

While acknowledging the distress that it may cause to the animals, Kau says that because it's a timed five-minute event at midnight, residents with pets can plan accordingly, to ensure that their fury friends are indoors.

The NGO believes that the funds for fireworks could be better spent supporting animal welfare or helping underprivileged children in Cape Town.

Pieterse notes that this decision goes against their 2020 commitment to environmentally-friendly celebrations.

According to Kau, the V&A have received the necessary permits and permission from the City of Cape Town and officials.

However, according to Pieterse, the City has stated that they do not support fireworks; in fact, they haven't made any designated areas for fireworks, nor have they issued the V&A a permit.

The SPCA is most certainly disappointed by the V&A Waterfront.

Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector – Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Scroll up to watch the full interview.




