Opinion
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers

8 December 2023 10:13 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
DHL Stormers
John Maytham
John Dobson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week.

John Maytham speaks to the Coach of the DHL Stormers, John Dobson about the team's performance during this United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

The Stormers' performance this URC season has not been fantastic, says Maytham.

Dobson says that the team is trying something new with training due to traveling schedules for away games.

Dobson mentions that the team trained a whole week with La Rochelle and Leicester Tigers as they've divided a week's program into two.

The team is set to head back to Mzansi for 'The Summer Sundowners' which kicks off next week.

The Summer Sundowners will feature top rugby and a party atmosphere for all four games as the DHL Stormers Faithful turn out in their numbers to have some fun in the sun with these match ups.

Saturday, 16 December

DHL Stormers v La Rochelle (Investec Champions Cup)

Kick-off: 3pm

Saturday, 23 December

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls (Vodacom URC)

Kick-off: 7pm

Saturday, 30 December

DHL Stormers v Hollywoodbets Sharks (Vodacom URC)

Kick-off: 7pm

Saturday, 13 January

DHL Stormers v Sale Sharks (Investec Champions Cup)

Kick-off: 7.30pm

Dobson says the team might have to surrender the battle with Leicester Tigers to win the war against La Rochelle.

We've got a horrible game plan but if we can fight or even snatch up a bonus point then it'll be Christmas for us. But we can't negotiate with La Rochelle next week, we have to win at home. It's a bit different but it's good if we want to win the war. Our most important thing is to get to the play-offs.

John Dobson, Coach - Stormers



