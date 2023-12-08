COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidat... 8 December 2023 1:20 PM
Fresh hostage drama unfolding at Gold One Modder East mine Tensions ran high at the gold mine almost two months ago when a turf war between rival unions NUM and AMCU saw hundreds of workers... 8 December 2023 11:28 AM
Joburg Water battling with supply as demand rises, reservoir levels dwindle Joburg Water said it continues to see a high water demand which is currently exceeding supply. 8 December 2023 6:31 AM
View all Local
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results. 8 December 2023 9:51 AM
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidat... 8 December 2023 1:20 PM
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder? The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence I... 7 December 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare These roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate crowds of 50 000 people each day. 8 December 2023 11:12 AM
Offices will look like coffee shops in near future - workplace design consultant Digital nomads move from country to country, city to city, working on the go and taking their 'office' with them. 8 December 2023 7:28 AM
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week. 8 December 2023 10:13 AM
[HSBC SVNS] 'We don't win in Cape Town but it's exciting' - Jan de Koning Jan de Koning (Editor at Rugby365) shares his thoughts on the Cape Town Sevens this weekend. 8 December 2023 9:04 AM
HSBC SVNS set to thrill Cape Town crowds this weekend - are you ready? This weekend promises a vibrant festival atmosphere and a thrilling spectacle on and off the pitch. 8 December 2023 8:00 AM
View all Sport
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Magriet Groenewald this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest, for an hour of their favourite 80's & 90's music. 8 December 2023 10:16 AM
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL) It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible. 8 December 2023 12:23 PM
COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world. 8 December 2023 11:47 AM
Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years. 8 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all World
4 east African countries are going for nuclear power – why this is a bad idea Nuclear power may not be the solution for the continent's energy needs. 8 December 2023 11:48 AM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield

8 December 2023 11:47 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
fossil fuel
COP28

By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world.

Bongani Bingwa catches up with The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield, who is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai.

Day eight of 12 and Whitfield says that this is the part where things start to 'heat up' for a lack of better words.

Delegates at each gathering have to demonstrate that they've made some progress in furthering their climate agenda.

By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world, he adds.

According to Whitfield, some form of agreement on tapering our use of fossil fuels will be a "tacit" acknowledgement that they're a huge contributor to the problem.

That in itself will be historic.

Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

Going forward, he believes that we need to change the way in which we talk about climate change – it needs to be less about the actual change in climate, and morose about the consequences beyond temperatures rising.

RELATED: Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil

RELATED: From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

RELATED: COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield

The one thing you learn spending a few days at COP is that there are no quick solutions to complex global issues.

Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield




8 December 2023 11:47 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
fossil fuel
COP28

More from World

Picture: © faizalramli/123rf.com

Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL)

8 December 2023 12:23 PM

It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana

8 December 2023 9:24 AM

The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'

7 December 2023 7:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kodda/123rf.com

Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil

7 December 2023 5:05 PM

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jvdwolf/123rf.com

Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023

7 December 2023 1:43 PM

Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay via pexels

[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions

7 December 2023 10:18 AM

Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine / Pixabay: hosnysalah

IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'

7 December 2023 9:39 AM

"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tipping points in the Earth system could dramatically accelerate climate change / Pexels: Ian Turnell

COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield

7 December 2023 8:24 AM

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

6 December 2023 7:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pakosta/123rf.com

Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon

6 December 2023 3:40 PM

A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Outrage as V&A Waterfront's New Year's Eve fireworks display set to go ahead

Local

Hawks confiscate fake Lego worth nearly R1m at Oriental City

Local

[ROAD CLOSURES] Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks gees may lead to traffic nightmare

Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

AMCU distances itself from latest Gold One Modder East Mine sit-in

8 December 2023 2:45 PM

Nicole Fritz to quit HSF & join Roger Jardine's new political platform

8 December 2023 1:36 PM

Fresh hostage drama unfolding at Gold One Modder East mine

8 December 2023 1:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA