'He threatened chopping off my finger' – CPT mountain hiker describes mugging

8 December 2023 2:01 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Table Mountain attacks
Mugging

This incident is part of a series of more than 80 muggings reported on Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and Lion's Head in 2023.

John Maytham interviews mountain guide Brinny Ridgway, who shares her experience of a robbery on the Kasteelspoort hiking trail.

Listen below

On Monday, Ridgway and her American friend were robbed at knife-point while on the lesser-visited Kasteelspoort hiking trail on Table Mountain.

She says that the robber was camouflaging behind a bush at the top of the trail, when he suddenly jumped in front of them with a "very big knife".

“He ordered us to sit down, which we did. And then he took my wedding ring," she says adding that "He took my friend’s phone and asked me if I had any cash, and I said yes. I gave him all my cash, including my cellphone."

However, because she was having difficulties removing the ring, he threatened to chop off her finger.

It wasn't as scary as it sounds.

Brinny Ridgway, mountain guide

After struggling to log into her bank account and transfer money to him due to the lack of reception, he eventually calmed down after receiving cash.

Once released, they reported the incident at Camps Bay police station.

Unfortunately, this incident is part of a series of more than 80 muggings reported on Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and Lion's Head in 2023.

Knife, stab / Pexels: Lum3n
Knife, stab / Pexels: Lum3n

RELATED: Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'

RELATED: Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert

RELATED: 3 mountain rescuers mugged after completing Lion’s Head rescue

RELATED: 9 cases of mugging in October as crime in the Table Mountain National Park rises

When you think about being mugged in Cape Town, you think about very hysterical, perhaps drug users. This gentleman was very well-dressed.

Brinny Ridgway, mountain guide

I was very calm and collected.

Brinny Ridgway, mountain guide

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




