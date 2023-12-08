[WARNING] Stormy weather expected across SA, potential flooding in W Cape





Mandy Weiner speaks with Elizabeth Webster, a forecaster at the South African Weather Service.

Much of South Africa will be wet over the weekend and early next week.

Across Gauteng, expect a wet weekend with thunderstorms across the province.

We are looking at a lot of rainfall, especially on Sunday and Monday. Elizabeth Webster, SAWS Forecaster

With the rain comes falling temperatures, with a high of 19 degrees Celsius expected on Sunday.

The wet weather is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/12/2023 pic.twitter.com/AfFaJz4zwN ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2023

Webster urges all motorists to exercise caution on the roads during the stormy period.

In parts of the Western Cape, including Swellendam and Mossel Bay, the weather service has warned of potential flooding in low-lying areas, clearing by Sunday.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/12/2023 pic.twitter.com/uOT8xeOPnI ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2023

Across parts of KwaZulu Natal, there are warnings of severe thunderstorms with the potential to cause damage to infrastructure, vehicles, and livestock, and the potential for injury.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/12/2023 pic.twitter.com/Yas7Imqp0M ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2023

