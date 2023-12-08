[WATCH] Rice water on your face? TikTok's viral DIY skincare toner surpRICEs





Clarence Ford speaks to Karen Bester, Medical Trainer at Lamelle about the viral rice water toner. Listen below.

This TikTok trend is going viral...

Influencers and digital content creators are swearing by it, and the #ricewater hashtag has surpassed 800 million views on TikTok (and counting), so it comes as no surprise that people all over the world are trying it themselves.

Videos showing how to make, store and apply the DIY toner are what people are viewing, saving and sharing.

The trend involves using the drained water of fermented rice to tone your face and stems from Korean beauty trends

Bester says while she isn't well-researched around the benefits of this method, she knows that the probiotics released from fermented rice water may help with the general health of your skin.

Bester admits that this trend is "intriguing" but "pure conjecture."

Bester notes that there are many beauty trends in Eastern skincare regimes which typically uses 'natural' ingredients.

Using fermented rice water to tone your face may hydrate your skin since carbohydrates like rice has hydrating molecules while it may also give anti-oxidant and exfoliating properties - but there is not enough research on this to dismiss or recommend this trend to others, says Bester.

I would be cautious and I won't suggest or dismiss the trend because we haven't researched this and I wouldn't recommend it especially for people with acne or hyper pigmentation. Karen Bester, Medical Trainer - Lamelle

Bester also gives the following skincare advice...