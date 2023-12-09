Avoid 'Janu-worry' with these financial tips





@ psisa/123rf.com

They don't call December the 'silly season' for nothing.

December brings with it financial temptations that leads to excessive spending and big problems in "Janu-worry".

By the time January arrives, additional expenses such as school fees and uniforms all escalate the financial pressure.

This sees many people turning to loans or taking on even more debt.

With some companies no longer paying 13th cheques or year-end bonuses, consumers are hard-pressed to manage their money wisely.

Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association says that its members see inquiries about debt management spike every January and February.

But Benay says with some careful planning, it is possible to avoid starting the new year with a mountain of debt.

Consider that your December pay cheque will need to last you longer than it normally does. Planning for December is a year long thing. If you had put aside R200 a month, after 11 months you would have R2000 which is a nice supplement to your income at the end of the year. Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association

Sager advises consumers to track their spending by printing out banks statements and assessing them.

Look at what you're spending your money on. What are the smallest expenses that seem to be recurring on your bank statement. When you add them up you might get a fright. Then also focus on your big expenditure like debt repayment. Make sure you know what's your interest rate and try to negotiate that. Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association

Spend at least an hour a month on your personal finances and planning. Look at what value you derive from loyalty programmes and look at your bank's transactional costs. Leverage what's on offer when it comes to loyalties and rewards. Sometimes we build up on points and don't use them. These often have expiry dates and it's like letting cash fly away. Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association

2023 was a big challenge for us and I suspect the same will continue in 2024. So you have to find ways to stretch your money further. Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association

Scroll up for the full conversation.