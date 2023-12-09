Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage





One of the world’s best loved musicals returns to South Africa this month.

Pieter Toerien, with Cape Town Opera, presents the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The Sound of Music”.

The story is based on the memoir of the real-life Maria von Trapp, and follows a young nun-in-training who serves as governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy back to the household following the death of his wife. It’s set against the backdrop of the start of the Second World War.

The original stage production won six Tony awards, including Best Musical, and was then adapted into the five-time Oscar-winning film, which went on to become the most successful movie musical of all time.

Performances of the show begin at the Artscape Opera House on 14 December 2023.

Television and theatre legend Craig Urbani takes the role of Captain von Trapp and Brittany Smith plays the iconic role of Maria.

For both actors, the magnitude of their roles was immense.

It's a privilege to play this incredible character. It's really hitting home just how amazing the show is. The way it's written and packaged. I've played this character before but it's a real honour. Craig Urbani, lead actor

It's a wonderful journey to play as an actor. You meet him and find he's militant and strict, and won't open himself to vulnerability. After two hours, you start to peel away and the audience starts to warm to him. And that's what love does. Craig Urbani, lead actor

I was telling my mother the other day I was 6 or 7 years old that one day I would sing the role of Maria...not knowing that years later, I would be portraying this role on stage. Brittany Smith, lead actress

In grade four or five, we did The Sound of Music and I thought I'd have a chance to play Maria. But they took someone else who could play the guitar and I was so grumpy. Here I am living a dream and I'm so thankful I get to share the stage with these wonderful actors. Brittany Smith, lead actress

The Sound of Music is filled with many iconic scenes and moments that will leave you laughing or tearing up.

For Smith, her favourite scene is when Maria finally gives into her feelings for Captain Von Trap.

It's the realisation of her pledging her life to God and that she can still love a man even if she loves God. It's the transition from girl to woman which is so profound. Brittany Smith, lead actress

For me, it's when Captain Von Trapp is standing there angry and hears the children singing. He can't help but start singing. It's so beautiful and moving. Craig Urbani, lead actor

