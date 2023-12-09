



Fatigue, burn out, exhaustion /Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

As we approach the chaotic end of the year, most of us are running on fumes.

Fatigue is a common complaint, with many feeling completely run down.

Fortunately, there are plenty of simple ways to boost energy.

Health and wellness expert Vanessa Ascencao says vitamins can be effective for boosting energy levels, but simple changes to your daily routine will boost your energy naturally and help fight the year-end fatigue.

You have to eat correctly, look at the sunlight first thing in the morning, control your blood-sugar levels and invest in your sleep. It's fundamental you get these right before you take energy drinks and high amounts of caffeine, which can disrupt your central nervous system. Vanessa Ascencao, nutritional consultant and founder of VDA Nutrition

Having a protein-rich breakfast and getting natural sunlight is a game-changer for increasing energy.

If you feel exhausted at night, Ascencaso advises you take magnesium and ashwanganda, which will assist the body in repairing itself through sleep.

Ashwanganda is a natural adaptogen and helps the body adapt to stress. It brings equilibirum in the body. Most people are deficient in magnesium and is a powerful mineral to calm the central nervous system. The body is able to repair itself through correct sleep and that's how your produce natural energy. Vanessa Ascencao, nutritional consultant and founder of VDA Nutrition

This article first appeared on 702 : December blues? Beat the year-end fatigue with these energy tips