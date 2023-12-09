Here's a trifling fact. The iconic trifle isn't even a South African dessert!
Trifle is probably South Africa's most iconic holiday dessert.
There's just something about the delicious layers of sponge, custard, fruit and whipped cream that awakens the taste buds.
It's a beautiful sight to behold, until everyone digs in and it becomes a delicious mess.
But how much do you know about the heritage of this famous sweet delight?
It's in fact, a classic English dessert.
The first written accounts of trifle was in the 16th century and was written in the 'Good Housewive's Dual' in 1585. That trifle had raspberry puree and a custard with ginger and rosewater.Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and Food Anthropologist
The name trifle implies the number three, which is most likely why the dessert has three elements like cake, fruit and custard or cream.
I think the reason trifle is associated with Christmas is because there are so many threes in Christmas stories like the Three Wise Men and the Trinity. So there is a religious significance.Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and Food Anthropologist
By the 15th century, there were already versions of trifle outside of England, like the Zuppe Inglese of Italy. This classic Italian trifle is made from lady fingers dipped in a liqueur and has a lemon-flavoured custard, chocolate custard and almonds.Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and Food Anthropologist
If you love a good trifle, then you're in a treat. The Waterfall City Courtyard Hotel is adding an eight layer trifle onto their festive season menu, which will be available at their Christmas lunch on 25 December.
It costs R695 per person.
Bookings are available. Email cywaterfall.fb@clhg.com to reserve your table.
This article first appeared on 702 : Here's a trifling fact. The iconic trifle isn't even a South African dessert!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_152449597_cheesecake-with-blueberries-in-a-glass-on-a-dark-concrete-background-cheesecake-without-baking-desse.html
