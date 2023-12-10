Streaming issues? Report here
Fun kids activities that won't break the break

10 December 2023 11:56 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Festive Season
school holidays
kids activities

Sara-Jayne is joined by Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com to talk about some of the best kid-friendly spots and activities to keep you youngsters busy over the holidays.
© rawpixel/123rf
© rawpixel/123rf

It's that dreaded time for the year for parents - the December school holidays!

The summer school break is often a stressful time for parents who need to keep their children entertained, without breaking the bank.

Thankfully, there are loads of kid-friendly places in Cape Town catering for those who love the outdoors, indoor activities and learning fun

Judith Lampen, the founder of CapeTownWithKids.com, shares a few budget friendly ideas.

For parents on a super tight budget, there are plenty of free options. If your children love nature and animals, visit the Melkbossie Farm Animal Sanctuary. It's a nice drive on the coast and the children feed the animals, have pony rides and spent time on the playground or playing putt-putt.

Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com

Parents who want to give their children a unique learning experience can visit the airforce museum in Ysterplaat air base.

It's highly securitised and no photos are allowed, but the children are given an amazing opportunity to see the air base.

They get to go on the hanger, climb in the different airplanes and can try the flight simulator. There's friendly staff to assist the kids.

Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com

On a rainy day, I love the Cape Town Science Centre as they have shows every hour where they can learn new things with different themes. In between, they can play around and discover things and they have a huge brick house they can build. There's also a cafe.

Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com

For nature loving families, beaches and parks are always a winner.

My top three beaches are are Llandudno, Bakoven and Glen beach in Camps Bay.

Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com

I love Green Point Urban Park as there's a cafe there and I can relax with a coffee. There's also Ratanga park, which is absolutely lovely and the kids can take their bikes. Next to the entrance, there's a tram you can take to Canal Walk.

Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com

For more ideas, visit the website.

Scroll up for more ideas.




